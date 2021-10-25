Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 598,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 74.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 348,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

