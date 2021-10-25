Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 57,814 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $55,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $247.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

