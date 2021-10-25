Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 263,879 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

