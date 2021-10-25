SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SciPlay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SciPlay by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

