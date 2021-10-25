Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$424,270.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Gary A. Sugar sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.33, for a total value of C$424,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,825.

SEA stock opened at C$22.33 on Monday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.95 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.88.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

