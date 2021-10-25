Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.57.

STX stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

