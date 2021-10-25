Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Hold Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.26.

STX stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

