Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital makes up 0.2% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,522,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,760,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.