Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Invests $61,000 in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.73. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,080. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

