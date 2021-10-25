Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 136,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Pine Technology Acquisition comprises approximately 2.6% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Pine Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTOC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.