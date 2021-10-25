SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

SeaSpine stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

