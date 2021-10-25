Secret Price Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00010367 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $977.75 million and $15.64 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.11 or 0.00330578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

