Secret Price Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.53 or 0.00010367 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $977.75 million and $15.64 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.11 or 0.00330578 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003029 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006082 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.
Secret Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “
Buying and Selling Secret
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
