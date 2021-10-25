Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STB. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

STB opened at GBX 1,212.50 ($15.84) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

