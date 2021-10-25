Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 1.75% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVSB. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. 24,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,206. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

