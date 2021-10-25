Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires Shares of 100,000 Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 0.23% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KURI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,556. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

