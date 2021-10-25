Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $2.17 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OHPA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

