Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $3.88 Million in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.73. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,987. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

