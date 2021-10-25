Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Makes New $385,000 Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,866. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

