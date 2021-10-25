Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Takes Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,700,000. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I accounts for approximately 0.8% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 0.10% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $3,880,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $4,850,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $5,298,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

SBEA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.72. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,060. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.