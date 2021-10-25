Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $4.95 on Exchanges

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00007854 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $88.77 million and $7.66 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00070286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00101656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.77 or 1.00213675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.14 or 0.06619542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021275 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,950,124 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

