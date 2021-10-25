SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $486.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.00 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $443.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,430. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

