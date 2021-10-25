Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ST opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

