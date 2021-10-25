Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STRNY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STRNY remained flat at $$36.97 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

