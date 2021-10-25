SG Americas Securities LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 75.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,875.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,031.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4,963.77. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,868.01 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

