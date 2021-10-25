SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

