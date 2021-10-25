SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,195 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after buying an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after buying an additional 156,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

