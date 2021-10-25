SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $70.84 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

