Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $6.80 million and $495,527.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00208568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

