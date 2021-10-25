Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on the stock.

LON SHG opened at GBX 13.13 ($0.17) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.23. Shanta Gold has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £137.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Shanta Gold’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.