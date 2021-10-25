SharedStake (SGT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,585.00

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $38,023.82 and $5,585.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00069887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,179.08 or 1.00462180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.15 or 0.06648814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021758 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

