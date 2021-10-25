Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 552,942 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $28.78.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.
Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)
Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
