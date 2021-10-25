Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 552,942 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $28.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 45.8% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

