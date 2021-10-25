SHIELD Market Cap Achieves $161,523.18 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $161,523.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,958.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.79 or 0.06694508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00309995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $621.60 or 0.00987305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.58 or 0.00455186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.22 or 0.00273540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00236399 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

