Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Shopify by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 71,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,713,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,424.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,458.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,369.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

