Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 273.22 ($3.57) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.83.

In other Tesco news, insider John Allan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

