Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FUTR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 3,506 ($45.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,727 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,148.78. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

