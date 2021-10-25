Showcase Hits One Day Trading Volume of $106,547.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $738,560.77 and $106,547.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00068593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00101206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,489.55 or 0.99704138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.05 or 0.06586343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.