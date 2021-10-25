Sidoti Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $37.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of AUDC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 161.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

