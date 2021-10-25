Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

