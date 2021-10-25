Sigma Planning Corp Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 207,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFI opened at $17.26 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

