Sigma Planning Corp Invests $217,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

PFXF opened at $21.58 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.