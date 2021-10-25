Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Global Payments by 30.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $158.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

