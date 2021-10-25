Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

NYSE MDC opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

