Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,859 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank makes up about 3.0% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $111,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Signature Bank stock opened at $315.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $316.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

