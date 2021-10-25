Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.100-$0.200 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLAB opened at $151.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

