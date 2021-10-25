Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

