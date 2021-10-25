Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $590.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $591.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $551.57 and a 200-day moving average of $491.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.