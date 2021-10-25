Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.21.

Honeywell International stock opened at $217.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

