Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 119,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 796,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after buying an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,247,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the period.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTGX opened at $30.96 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

