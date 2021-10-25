Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 5,895 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $2,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 253,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.