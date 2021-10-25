Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $145.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $145.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.